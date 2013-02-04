SYDNEY Feb 5 Macquarie Group Ltd,
Australia's top investment bank, said it expects 2013 profits to
rise by about 10 percent, lower than consensus forecasts, as its
securities and other capital markets businesses grapple with
soft activity.
"Since our result announcement for the first half of the
2013 financial year, market conditions have shown some signs of
improvement, however client activity remains subdued for capital
markets facing businesses," Macquarie Chief Executive Nicholas
Moore said in a statement.
"Whilst market conditions remain uncertain, we currently
expect Macquarie's result for FY13 to be up approximately 10 per
cent on FY12 with the probability of a stronger result should
improved market conditions persist."
Consensus forecasts for Macquarie, which posted a net profit
of A$730 million in the year to March 2012, were for a net
profit of about A$837 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
