SYDNEY Feb 19 Researchers in Australia have
provided the final piece of a puzzle to develop a new
anti-malarial drug, which targets the parasite that causes the
disease and kills it with a salt overdose.
The drug, the first discovery in the fight against malaria
in two decades, holds out fresh hope for conquering the disease,
which claims hundreds of thousands of lives a year and is known
for its evolving drug resistance.
The malaria parasite, carried to humans by mosquitoes, lives
in red blood cells, which are full of salt. To survive,
researchers knew it had to have a way of filtering salt out of
its body.
"The parasite is quite leaky, it's letting salt in all the
time. But that doesn't matter because it's got a very effective
molecular salt pump that keeps pushing the salt out again," said
Professor Kiaran Kirk, director at the Research School of
Biology at Australia National University (ANU).
Research teams in the United States and Singapore had
developed a drug that attacked the protein that makes up the
salt pump, but it wasn't until the ANU researchers tested it
that they confirmed it worked effectively.
"On the one hand, they had a brand new drug, they didn't
know how it worked," Kirk said.
"We knew a lot about salt and salt pumps, and it was clear
their drug was knocking out our salt pump. That led us to work
together."
The drug attacks the salt pump and disables it, causing the
parasite to fill up with salt and die. Targeting such a basic
function is crucial because malaria tends to evolve quickly,
rendering other drugs ineffective.
Other drugs that combat malaria combine or package older
drugs together or are altered chemically.
"This is actually the first drug for 20 years to be
genuinely new," Kirk said. "Targeting the pump protein is a
structure that has never been used before to treat malaria."
The drug is undergoing clinical trials and it will be
several years at least before it hits the market. The other two
groups involved are the Novartis Institutes for Tropical Disease
in Singapore and the Genomics Institute of the Novartis research
Foundation.
Malaria infects more than 200 million people worldwide every
year and kills around 600,000 of them -- primarily children
under the age of five in sub-Saharan Africa.
Experts say one of the most challenging features of this
parasite is its ability to evolve and overcome anti-malarial
drugs -- a factor that is undermining global work towards
eradicating the killer disease.
