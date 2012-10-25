(Adds background, details in paragraphs 7-14)

Oct 25 Two global funds have invested A$872 million ($904 million) in Australian shopping centres through wealth manager AMP Ltd as part of an asset swap deal with mall owner Westfield Group.

AMP said it has bought Westfield and Westfield Retail Trust's interests in three shopping malls for A$1.025 billion ($1.06 billion), while selling interests in four centres to Westfield and Westfield Retail Trust for A$710 million.

AMP's transaction was backed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), which manages one of the world's largest pension funds, and Harina Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), a sovereign wealth fund.

"Their respective investments will allow these highly regarded international investors to participate in the growth of leading shopping centres located in high population growth areas with significant development opportunities," AMP said in a statement.

Westfield will receive approximately A$200 million after the transaction. It said the deal was expected to have a neutral impact to its 2012 earnings.

Westfield Retail Trust said it would use the proceeds of A$180 million from the transaction to buy back up to A$200 million of its shares, approximately 2 percent of issued capital.

Shares of Westfield gained 1 percent on Thursday, while Westfield Retail Trust jumped 2.6 percent. AMP edged up slightly less than a percent to end the day at A$4.69.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

AMP said the new equity will be invested in AMP Capital Retail Trust (ACRT), which has interests in two of the shopping centres Macquarie Centre and Pacific Fair.

In a separate statement, CPPIB said its share of the equity investment was A$436 million. The Canadian pension fund manager, which has over C$165 billion ($166.02 billion) in assets, said it hopes to build on its relationship with AMP in the future.

"I think this deal is interesting because of the quality of the assets," said Graeme Eadie, CPPIB's senior vice-president of real estate investments. "They are two extremely good assets with a very good manager and that fits our strategy."

Eadie said CPPIB continues to scout for real estate investment opportunities, adding that he sees promise in the United States given signs of a recovery in their economy.

CPPIB, along with its Canadian peers such as Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Caisse du depot et placement, are among the world's most active dealmakers in recent years, making major bets both in Canada and overseas.

As of June 30, 2012, CPPIB's real estate portfolio totalled C$17.7 billion, of which approximately C$3.3 billion is invested in Australia, including the ACRT transaction.

The fund also has partnerships with Australian industrial property manager Goodman Group and among others in the country.

