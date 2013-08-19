SYDNEY Aug 20 At a bright, airy plant in the
outer suburbs of Sydney, large automated machines hiss quietly
as they create motherboards for stereo video microphones that
will be shipped around the world.
A few miles down the road, the long arm of a robotic machine
at Quickstep Holdings Ltd shapes a carbon fibre
composite car panel for trials with automakers including
Germany's Audi AG.
Quickstep and privately-held Rode Microphones are just two
businesses that suggest reports of the death of Australian
manufacturing - battling a strong local currency, rising costs
and cheap imports - are exaggerated.
They are among a host of companies which have defied gloomy
headlines sparked by Ford Motor Co's announcement it will
close its Australian car plants from 2016, and by General Motors
Co's threats to also close manufacturing operations
unless it receives more government support.
Manufacturing as a proportion of GDP is declining in most
advanced economies, reflecting the growing influence of services
and information based industries. In Australia, it has fallen to
around 7 percent - well below the 25 percent levels seen in the
1960s - while World Bank data show manufacturing accounts for
11-12 percent of GDP in the United States and Britain, and
around 30 percent in China.
According to the Australian Industry Group, the sector
remains a major employer, with 88,000 manufacturing businesses
employing some 940,000 workers, far more than the mining
industry, and not far short of levels seen five decades ago.
The sector is, however, going through a prolonged
transition, from the big auto and white goods makers of the past
into smaller niche and high-skilled manufacturers focused on
supplying global markets.
"The future essentially belongs to a new class of
micro-multinationals - SMEs that operate largely below the radar
but which are proving very competitive and very resilient in
global supply chains," said Roy Green, dean of business at the
University of Technology in Sydney.
GOING HI-TECH
Rode manufactures more than 90 percent of the 36,000
microphones it sells every month at its factory in Silverwater,
a mixed industrial, residential suburb in west Sydney. Peter
Freedman, the company's founder and managing director, initially
started production in China in the 1990s, lured by low costs,
but he soon realised the benefits of manufacturing at home.
"I started doing a lot of stuff in China early on and I
could see the writing on the wall," Freedman said. "Prices were
going up and also the Chinese manufacturers themselves were
watching what everybody was doing, and I was thinking: 'man
they're going to try to take my business.'"
Freedman instead invested heavily in Silverwater, steadily
building up a state-of-the art factory that is a far cry from
the traditional industrial sites such as those earmarked for
closure by Ford and GM's Holden. He now exports his products,
which range from lapel and smartphone microphones to industry
standard camera mics, back to China and the rest of the world.
"I was in China three weeks ago and you see them operating
quite old gear with three people on it, earning very little,"
Freedman said. "The technology is such a huge barrier to entry
to take me on."
Quickstep, which makes advanced composites including parts
for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and Lockheed Martin Corp's
C-130J Hercules aircraft, is leading a project supported
by a government grant and Audi to develop new ways to make
composite automotive parts.
"This has the potential to provide a very substantial second
growth front alongside our existing activities in the aerospace
sector," said Quickstep managing director Philippe Odouard.
Even Ford, which has announced the closure of its two local
auto plants in October 2016, has reinforced its commitment to
its research and development in Australia, where it has spent
A$1.9 billion on design and engineering over the past six years.
BIOTECH SUCCESS
Perhaps Australia's biggest manufacturing success story is
in the rapidly growing pharmaceuticals and biotech sector, where
CSL Ltd, a blood products specialist, has grown from a
A$300 million company when it listed in 1994 to be worth around
A$20 billion.
The company, which books 90 percent of its revenue outside
Australia is now the world's No.2 blood products maker, and last
week reported a record $1.22 billion in annual profit.
CSL has just finished building a new plant in Victoria state
that will begin production of Privigen, its intravenous
immunoglobulin treatment, in 2016. The company, which currently
makes Privigen in Switzerland, will export the product from its
Broadmeadows site to the United States, Europe and Asia.
Shares in CSL have soared more than 1,400 percent since
1999, compared to a 61 percent gain on the ASX 200.
YOUNG SCIENTISTS?
But Australia's shift to a high-tech manufacturing centre
faces headwinds, including a stubbornly high local currency
that has traded at 30-year highs against the U.S.
dollar over the past two years - though it has dropped back by
around 10 percent since April.
A strong Australian dollar makes business tough for many
small enterprises, although Rode's Freedman said watching the
currency go to parity with the U.S. dollar and beyond also
provided opportunities.
"We released new products based on new prices and I just
said to the sales guys, 'you have to sell more'," he said. "It
pushed us to be super-efficient, getting into lean
manufacturing, buying better and just doing better quality."
Another major structural problem is Australia's weak record
in producing enough home-grown scientists.
Australia's chief government scientist, Ian Chubb, noted in
a recent speech that only around a fifth of Australian students
graduated with science, technology, engineering and mathematics
related degrees. That contrasted with around 64 percent in
Japan, 52 percent in China and 41 percent in South Korea.
Asked what policy issues he'd like to see front and centre
for next month's general election, CSL Chief Executive Paul
Perreault said "technical expertise in universities in Australia
is something we continue to need to pay attention to."
Matt Barrie, the founder and CEO of rapidly growing
recruitment site freelancer.com and an external lecturer at
Sydney University's Department of Electrical and Information
Engineering, says as many as 80 percent of students are from
overseas.
"Some of them are great students, but they're not going to
stay here, they're going to go home and build big technology
companies in their own countries," he said.