By Morag MacKinnon
PERTH Oct 17 Australia is altering its drug
laws to allow for the cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and
scientific purposes, removing a major hurdle to the
establishment of clinical trials of the drug, the government
said on Saturday.
Draft amendments to the Narcotics Drugs Act are being
finalised to allow for the controlled cultivation of marijuana,
giving patients access to "a safe, legal and sustainable supply
of locally produced products for the first time," Health
Minister Sussan Ley said in a statement.
Australian manufacturers, researchers and patients currently
have to access international supplies of legal medicinal
marijuana, with cost, limited supply and export barriers making
this challenging.
Allowing for the controlled cultivation of marijuana in
Australia will provide the critical "missing piece" where laws
already exist to licence the manufacture and supply of medicinal
cannabis-based products, but local production of the crop
remains forbidden, Ley said.
"This government is incredibly sympathetic to the suffering
of those Australians with debilitating illnesses and we want to
enable access to the most effective medical treatments
available," Ley said.
The government plans to create a licensing scheme to ensure
that the cultivation of marijuana meets Australia's
international obligations and to manage the supply of the drug
from farm to pharmacy.
"Allowing the cultivation of legal medicinal cannabis crops
in Australia under strict controls strikes the right balance
between patient access, community protection and our
international obligations."
Several Australian states have already announced clinical
trials for medicinal cannabis. Under Australian law,
decriminalisation and medical trials come under state government
jurisdiction. The Federal government is responsible for the
regulation of the growing and importation of the drug.
The proposed changes to the legislation could pave the way
for a new medicinal cannabis industry with export potential.
Last year, Australia's first initial public offering in a
medicinal marijuana company, MMJ PhytoTech Ltd <MMJ.AX >, was
three times oversubscribed.
