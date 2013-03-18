* Three-year bond yield posts biggest daily drop since May

* Australian stocks fall 2 pct, biggest fall in one month

* Aussie govt bonds seen as safe-havens due to AAA ratings

* Aussie dollar down half a cent vs U.S dlr

* Markets slightly narrow odds of further RBA easing

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, March 18 Australian bonds surged and local stocks fell the most in a month on Monday after a radical bailout plan for Cyprus reignited fears of a crisis in the fragile euro zone and slightly narrowed the odds of further Australian rate cuts.

Investors piled into safe-havens from gold and government bonds to yen and U.S. dollar, taking three-year Australian bond cash yields down 16 basis points to 2.95 percent, the biggest daily drop since May last year.

Euro zone finance ministers want Cyprus savers to forfeit a portion of their deposits in return for a 10 billion euro bailout for the island, which has been financially crippled by its exposure to neighbouring Greece.

The decision, announced on Saturday morning, stunned Cypriots and caused a run on cash points. If approved by the island's parliament on Monday, it will be the first time savers have had to foot part of the bill for a European bailout, raising fears that the model could become a precedent for future bailouts in the euro zone.

"Investors thought the situation in Europe was contained, and seemingly it wasn't," said a fixed income trading head at an investment bank in Sydney, adding last week's bond rally had been overdone.

"The move is position-driven," he said.

The benchmark ASX/S&P 200 Index tumbled 2.1 percent or 105 points to 5,015.4 points, more than giving up its gains from Friday. Having hit a near five-year peak last week, the index closed at its lowest since March 4, although volumes were down on recent days.

"People are concerned because depositors are being targeted for the first time. It has always been the situation where you protect the depositors over everyone else, but they're breaking a taboo and that could have implications on other nations which have a reasonably weak fiscal position," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG Markets.

Most global equity markets had not been positioned for a big macro-risk in Europe and would likely react strongly, he added.

The VIX volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, hit a more than six-year low last week, reflecting a degree of complacency among investors as U.S. stocks markets rallied to record highs.

"We're going to see an absolute bloodbath on the European markets when they come online later today," Weston said.

Australia's big banks, among the world's strongest, led declines nonetheless, with Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia Bank falling between 2.5 and 3 percent.

Miners led by BHP Billiton were also weak, reflecting lower metals prices and concerns about global growth if Europe heads into another tailspin.

Copper slumped 2 percent to a four-month low, while the Australian dollar was down almost 0.5 percent to $1.0366 on the day -- shielded from the worst of the declines by its high-yielding debt market appeal.

The three-year bond futures contract jumped 0.18 points to 97.060, while the 10-year contract gained 0.155 points to 96.505. They both hit 10-month lows last week following upbeat data at home and offshore.

Australia is one of the very few nations that still boasts a triple-A credit rating and steady outlook from all three ratings agencies thanks to its low levels of government debt and relatively stronger growth rates.

A flare up in risk, particularly in Europe, is one reason the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could cut interest rates further, having already slashed rates by 175 basis points since 2011 to offset uncertainties about the global economic outlook.

"If the tail risk in Europe becomes explosive then there will need to be more cuts," the fixed income trader said.

Swap markets have slightly narrowed the odds of further easing, giving a 13 percent chance of a quarter point cut to a record low of 2.75 percent in April, from 5 basis points late last week.

Interbank futures pricing implies a mere 50-50 chance of an easing late later in the year. ($1 = 0.9608 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Lincoln Feast & Kim Coghill)