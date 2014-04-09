* Japanese net buyers of AUD-assets for a fifth month in February

* Shift in RBA stance to neutral from easing helps

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, April 9 Japanese investors appear to have regained their appetite for Australian dollar-denominated assets in a major turnaround from last year, an encouraging trend that played a part in the currency's recent rise to a 10-month peak.

Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance this week showed net-buying of AUD-assets from stocks to bonds amounted to roughly A$1.1 billion in February, taking total net-buying since October to A$6.5 billion.

In the 11 months to September 2013, there had been a cumulative A$34.2 billion of net selling, figures from Morgan Stanley showed.

"They started re-buying once the market priced out further RBA rate cuts," said Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong, adding Japanese investors are likely to keep buying AUD-assets.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this year closed the door on further interest rate cuts and said it intended to keep rates steady for some time.

Debt markets swiftly priced out the chance of any more easing and have moved to factor in 17 basis points worth of hikes over a 12-month horizon.

As a result Australian government bond yields have risen, with the two-year yield climbing to a nine-month high of 2.94 percent just this month.

In contrast, Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy has kept its two-year yield pinned at below 0.1 percent, making the local AAA-rated security even more attractive.

Martin Whetton, an analyst at Nomura in Sydney, said Japanese investors have returned because Australia's fundamentals are now more attractive than last year.

"The RBA has stopped cutting rates, the currency continues to appreciate, and the economy continues to improve," he said.

A rising Aussie/yen, combined with low volatility, adds to the attraction for Japanese investors and lifts the currency even further in a bullish cycle.

That could be one reason the Aussie has climbed around 8 percent against the yen since the start of February to stand at 95.60 yen on Wednesday. It recently hit 96.52, a high not seen since early June.

Also encouraging, data earlier in the month showed issuance of AUD-uridashi bonds jumped to 90 billion yen ($881 million)in March, the biggest in more than two years. (Uridashi are foreign currency bonds sold in Japan to domestic, primarily retail, investors.)

Barclays Capital analysts cautioned that much of the resurgent demand may have come from investors rolling over from redemptions estimated at around 110 billion yen.

There are also concerns that further sharp gains in the Aussie could actually work against the market as the stronger currency may inhibit investors looking to take the plunge.

"Given the recent improving data in Australia, there has been some demand for Aussie assets, but we're not yet sure if it's going to continue," said Shinichiro Kadota, an analyst at Barclays Capital in Tokyo. ($1 = 102.1100 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Eric Meijer)