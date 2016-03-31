(Repeats story published on March 31)
By Sharon Klyne
SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters Basis Point) - Troubled logistics
and transport firm McAleese Ltd said on Thursday it
entered into exclusive negotiations until April 15 with a
consortium led by distressed debt fund manager SC Lowy for new
capital to repair its balance sheet.
The firm has been the target of distressed hedge funds after
it struggled to recover from a major industrial accident in
October 2013 as well as poor trading conditions that have hurt
its industrial and resource clients, including Atlas Iron Ltd
.
McAleese also said the voluntary suspension in the trading
of its shares is expected to remain in place for an additional
period of up to one month to seek to finalise the SC Lowy
proposal. The company last traded at 6 Australian cents on
February 26. Moelis & Co is advising McAleese.
The transport firm last tapped the loan markets in November
2013 when Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, HSBC
and Westpac Banking Corp jointly provided a
A$325 million ($248.95 million) dual-tenor loan with term and
revolving credit tranches, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
Some A$175 million of the revolver will mature in November
this year and A$150 million in term debt matures at the end of
November 2017, the data shows.
The recapitalisation proposal is subject to approval from
McAleese's creditors which, the company said on January 28, had
waived the breach of its financial covenants under the loan
agreement.
The term loan is attracting average bid-offers in the
secondary market at around 55 percent to 65 percent of par value
according to the data.
McAleese is the latest Australian company to announce a
recapitalisation with alternate capital providers as commercial
lenders are more wary about extending funding to resource
companies and resource-related service providers.
Australian miner Arrium Ltd announced recently a
$927 million capitalisation with an affiliate of US private
equity giant Blackstone Group.
Beleaguered Atlas Iron is striving to complete a major
restructuring, under which lenders would cancel about half its
debt and extend the maturity date in exchange for 70% of the
company's shares and options on issue.
($1 = 1.3055 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Jim Regan of Reuters)