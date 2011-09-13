By Rob Taylor
| CANBERRA, Sept 13
CANBERRA, Sept 13 Australia will hold a
wide-ranging inquiry into the media in the wake of Britain's
News of the World phone hacking scandal, but will not examine
the concentration of ownership by Rupert Murdoch's Australian
arm News Limited, government sources said on Tuesday.
The inquiry, expected to be announced as soon as Wednesday
by Communications Minister Stephen Conroy, would not be a "get
News Limited" probe, a senior government figure said, but would
look at strengthening the power of media industry watchdogs and
increasing regulatory oversight to help guard privacy.
"This is not about attacking any one media company," said
another source, who could not be named but is close to
negotiations on the inquiry's terms of reference.
Conroy, who for months has bristled at the minority
government's coverage by Murdoch papers, has accused the
company's Daily Telegraph tabloid of bias and trying to bring
down ruling Labor, which relies on backing from Green and
independent lawmakers to stay in power.
But Conroy told a closed meeting of ruling Labor lawmakers
on Tuesday that while there was evidence of media bias in some
areas, any inquiry should not just be about News Corp's
Australian arm, News Limited.
The source said while the terms of reference were still
under discussion, the inquiry would look only at safeguarding
individual privacy and the oversight of broadcast regulator, the
Australian Communications and Media Authority.
The influential Greens, who give the minority government a
one-seat lower house buffer, said they still wanted an inquiry
to look at breaking up the 70 percent newspaper ownership
dominance of News Limited.
"We think the concentration of ownership and the Murdoch
press have really given rise to a number of issues. We have put
that out there very clearly," Greens deputy leader Christine
Milne told reporters.
But Opposition Leader Tony Abbott, whose conservative
coalition is well ahead of Labor in opinion polls, accused
Prime Minister Julia Gillard of trying to bully the press.
"There is no evidence of any significant new problems with
the media in Australia. This looks like a naked attempt to
intimidate the media," Abbott told reporters.
Home Affairs Minister Brendan O'Connor in July launched a
consultation looking at strengthening privacy laws because of
public concern over media intrusion in the wake of the
phone-hacking scandal at the British operations of News Corp.
Changes could include a new statutory right for people to
sue for "serious invasion of privacy", pointing to increased
public unease after the News of the World scandal, he said.
News Limited chief John Hartigan denied there was any
widespread campaign against Labor, defending the company's
newspaper coverage as aggressive but fair.
(Editing by Ed Davies)