SYDNEY Oct 24 Australia's newly elected
conservative government has ordered a study into selling
government-owned insurer Medibank Private, kickstarting
privatisations as it scours state assets to see where it can
make budget savings.
The government, elected last month, plans to use proceeds
from a sale that local media have valued at up to A$4 billion
($3.9 billion) to fund other policy priorities or pay off debt,
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said in a statement on
Thursday.
Medibank is Australia's biggest provider of private
insurance, covering more than 3.7 million people. It was
established by the Australian government in the 1970s.
"There is no compelling policy reason for the government to
continue to own Medibank," Cormann said, describing Medibank as
a commercial business operating in a competitive market with 34
other funds.
Treasurer Joe Hockey on Tuesday commissioned an audit to
identify where it can eliminate wasteful spending as it seeks to
deliver a surplus of 1 percent of GDP by 2023-2024.
The study into the Medibank sale process is scheduled to be
completed by the end of February 2014, allowing the government
to consider the sale in processing the 2014-2015 budget.
The government has not made any decisions yet regarding the
timing and structure of the sale, Cormann added.
