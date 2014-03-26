SYDNEY, March 26 Australia's finance minister said on Wednesday the government will sell state-owned health insurer Medibank Private in a public float, which local media have tipped will fetch about A$4 billion ($3.76 billion).

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the sale will take place in the 2014/15 financial year. He did not put a price on the sale.

The announcement comes as Australia's federal and state governments pursue an aggressive strategy to sell off state-owned assets to pay down debt and fund future projects.

($1 = 1.0933 Australian Dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)