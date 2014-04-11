SYDNEY, April 11 Australia's Bank of Queensland Ltd said on Friday it will buy Investec Bank (Australia) Ltd's business finance and asset leasing unit for A$440 million ($414.33 million).

BoQ said the acquisition will give it a A$2.4 billion loan portfolio with relatively low risk and attractive margins, growing the regional bank's commercial loan portfolio by 38 percent. ($1 = 1.0620 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)