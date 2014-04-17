SYDNEY, April 17 Australian developer Meriton
Group is considering a A$3 billion ($2.8 billion) offer from a
Chinese developer for half its apartment business, according to
a media report, highlighting increasing Chinese interest in
Australia's housing market.
Privately owned Meriton, Australia's biggest apartment
developer, received an offer from a Chinese developer two weeks
ago when founder and managing director Harry Triguboff visited
China, the Australian Financial Review said on Thursday.
"I am thinking I could sell part of (Meriton)," Triguboff
said. "It is very early stages, but I could be prepared to sell
the development part of the business."
Triguboff did not name the Chinese developer, but said it
was a company that builds 200,000 homes in China annually.
Triguboff, who ranked as the country's sixth-richest person
last year according to Australia's BRW, said Meriton could be
worth about A$6.3 billion, which includes a A$3.5 billion rental
business.
Meriton has projects across Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold
Coast and will make about $300 million in profit from apartment
sales of about A$1.1 billion in the current financial year,
according to the report.
China was the top foreign investor in Australia's real
estate in the last financial year, according to the Foreign
Investment Review Board, with Chinese investors buying A$5.9
billion worth of real estate, 11.4 percent of total foreign
investment in the sector.
Chinese developers are particularly interested in apartment
developments in Australian cities, with Greenland Group, Beijing
Capital, Country Garden Holdings all
opening shop in Sydney in recent years.
($1 = 1.0674 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)