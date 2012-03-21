* Sees 2011/12 iron ore exports at record 473 mln T

* Says China demand still seen solid

* Forecast comes after BHP says China demand flattening

* Australia cuts thermal, metallurgical coal export f'cast (Recasts, adds more analyst comments, details)

By James Regan and Narayanan Somasundaram

PERTH/SYDNEY, March 21 Australia expects to produce record tonnages of iron ore through much of the decade, nearly all of which will be used to manufacture steel in China, shrugging off signs demand was cooling off and that prices would drop.

Australia raised its forecast on Wednesday for iron ore exports in the current fiscal year by nearly 3 percent to 473 million tonnes, and also sounded a bullish note on the outlook for shipments in the longer term.

While China trimmed its economic growth target for this year to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, big miners are betting on a soft landing for the world's second-biggest economy and forging ahead with longer-term iron ore output expansion plans.

"Nobody's saying that demand growth in China for iron ore is going to go away, just that growth rates will not be as high as they were," said Mike Young, managing director of BC Iron , which relies on ore sales to China for all its revenue.

"We don't see this as a negative, just maybe a less positive."

A warning from the world's largest miner, BHP Billiton , on Tuesday that China's iron ore demand was "flattening" sparked a sharp drop in mining shares and shaved a cent off the Australian dollar.

But industry experts said China's import demand would continue growing over the next several years, albeit at a slower pace, which should be enough reason for commodity producers to continue to expand output.

"In terms of the needs to ramp up their infrastructure and housing, for a long time to come I don't think you'll find any particular country that will displace China as the key determinant of marginal demand for commodities," said Vishnu Varathan, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Singapore.

At 473 million tonnes annually, Australian production could meet more than half of Chinese demand for iron ore, and is a 16 pct increase from fiscal 2010/2011 exports of 407 million tonnes.

Laura Brooks, an analyst with the London-based Commodities Research Unit, said she expects Chinese demand will remain "robust and supply tight" for now as new iron ore projects are pushed back due to funding and infrastructure constraints.

However, after 2015 the Chinese economy and accordingly steel use will begin to mature, while Indian economic growth, although strong, will not fully compensate for the slowdown in Chinese iron ore consumption, according to Brooks.

Still, Australian production and exports should rise by an annual rate of around 11 percent to hit 767 million tonnes in 2016/17, the country's Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE) said in its quarterly commodities report.

For a table on the new forecasts, click on:

"Manufacturing investment continues to grow, industrial production remains robust, but slightly below 2011 levels and both power generation and automobile production are growing strongly," the government agency said, referring to China.

Australia is the world's biggest supplier of iron ore and metallurgical coal, both key steelmaking ingredients.

CHINA DEMAND STILL KEY

China has drawn iron ore from all over the world to feed its steel mills, compensating for small domestic reserves, but it gets most of the raw material from Australia, where output has gone from 80 million tonnes a decade ago to nearly 500 million tonnes now.

Commodities like iron ore have powered Australia's A$1.3 trillion ($1.3 trillion) economy and thanks to Asian demand, the nation has been largely resilient to the last two financial crises in Europe and the United States.

Still, many analysts predict China's iron ore import demand growth will ease to single-digit levels this year, with Standard Chartered Bank estimating demand will grow 4 percent to 717 million tonnes, after rising nearly 11 percent last year.

BHP Billiton and other Australian miners have said that they will push ahead with plans to expand Australian production despite the slowdown and expected demand from China to absorb some of that supply as its demand continues to grow.

Iron ore has been sold for between $130 and $147 a tonne over the last four months, which mega-producers such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have said is high enough to warrant investment in new mines.

But at around $145 a tonne currently, iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI is 20 percent off September highs as liquidity curbs and a tighter property market in China kept Chinese appetite for the steel raw material in check.

Australia and New Zealand Bank sees iron ore prices falling to $147 this year from $159 in 2011.

Still, global iron ore demand is set to double to around 3.5 billion tonnes a year by 2030.

As demand growth for iron ore slows, however, only 50 percent to 75 percent of the Australian iron ore projects under proposal will be required to satisfy long-term demand projections going out to 2030, CRU's Brooks said.

COAL OUTLOOK BEARISH

Australia is also a major exporter of thermal coal for power generation along with copper, nickel and gold.

BREE'S forecast for 2011/12 metallurgical coal exports was cut slightly to 148 million tonnes from 150 million tonnes predicted in December, and thermal coal was seen at 162 million tonnes versus 163 million tonnes seen previously.

Unusually wet weather has dampened the outlook for Australia's overall coal production and an increase in global supplies has weighed on prices

"From a demand side, demand does not seem to be super strong at the moment as we've seen from price falls, (and) strikes and weather are going to continue to impact volumes as well," Hayden Bairstow, an analyst with CLSA in Sydney said.

Production of metallurgical coal, which is used along with iron ore to make steel, has been especially hard-hit in the last two years as flooding in Australia's Queensland state hit mines.

Worker strikes at BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance mines, which represent a large chunk of Queensland's metallurgical coal production, have also caused production levels to dip. (Additional reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies)