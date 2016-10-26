(Adds MMG comment)
MELBOURNE Oct 26 Australian base metals miner
Aeon Metals said on Wednesday it was interested in
parts of MMG Ltd's giant Century zinc mine, but would
be unable to shoulder all of the liabilities of the mine that
was wound down last year.
"Aeon is unable to pursue a transaction based on MMG's
preferred structure which involves taking on all the assets and
liabilities associated with the Century mine and
infrastructure," it said in a notice to regulators.
"Nevertheless, Aeon has made clear to MMG its interest in
certain assets of Century."
Clean up costs at Australia's largest open-cut zinc mine
stand at $378 million, nearly 10 times the market capitalisation
of Aeon Metal, at A$48.7 million ($37.2 million).
MMG, the Hong Kong-listed arm of state-owned China Minmetals
Corp, had to hike its estimate of closure provisions more than
60 percent just months before shuttering the mine last year as
the cost of remediation became clearer.
The work includes capping and compacting waste dumps, and
rehabilitating an evaporation pond and a tailings dam, but
doesn't involve filling the open pit, which covers 3.5 square km
(1.4 sq miles).
"We are pleased with the significant interest in the Century
mine assets and we will not provide commentary on the parties
involved," a spokeswoman for MMG said.
Major miners have been trying to sidestep hundreds of
millions of dollars in closure costs by selling off pits and
infrastructure, but the cost of environmental rehabilitation has
made it tough to seal deals.
($1 = 1.3082 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)