KALGOORLIE, Australia Aug 7 Small mining and exploration companies are encountering a less-than-receptive contingent of lenders and financiers at an annual gathering in the Australian outback designed to bring the two sides together.

From phosphate deposits buried deep in the tundra to veins of gold running beside the Amazon and copper discoveries in Peru, most of the roughly 1,000 prospectors attending the Diggers and Dealers conference hope to lure some form of funding.

A barrage of nearly 50 companies present their cases in a beauty pageant-styled setting over three days, though most deals are traditionally cut in the dozen or so pubs within walking distance of the venue, where beer is poured by women dressed only in underwear, known locally as "the skimpies".

"We're just not making any headway here," said the chief executive of a company prospecting for gold in Australia and in need of around A$5 million ($5.3 million) to pay for drilling equipment, who asked not to be named.

"If your company is in the early stages of development, a penny dreadful, as ours is, the door is closed," the official said, employing the term used to describe low-cap exploration companies listed on the Australian stock market.

The miners blame banks' growing reluctance to part with funds on a souring outlook for mineral commodities as Chinese industrial growth slows and the economic crisis in Europe worsens.

"We're fortunate that we have a real project and the capital we require," said Phillip Wing, a director of Metminco, which is developing copper mines in South America.

"For companies that have no real assets to speak of or are simply having operational problems, there's nothing really available for them," Wing said.

The lack of funding, which bankers say reflects a return to prudent lending that more accurately gauges risk, is in sharp contrast to the boom years immediately after the global financial crisis, when regional lenders suddenly found themselves competing with international institutions such as Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch and UBS to provide financing in the small-cap sector.

"That's all dried up," said Bruce Maluish, managing director Ventnor Resources, which is developing an Australian copper mine. ($1=0.9450 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)