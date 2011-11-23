CANBERRA Nov 23 Australia will delay by a
year a tax break intended for mainly foreign banks as part of a
deal with crucial Greens party lawmakers to pass a controversial
profits-based tax on mining companies, the government said on
Wednesday.
"The deferral announced today was being contemplated for
announcement in the upcoming Mid-year Economic and Fiscal
Outlook, among a range of savings measures required because
fiscal circumstances have changed due to global economic
events," Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten said.
The Government announced in the 2010-11 budget that it would
phase down the rate of interest withholding tax (IWT) for
financial institutions from 2013-14. The one year deferral will
save A$70 million in 2013-14 and $70 million in 2014-15.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)