By James Regan
| SYDNEY, July 11
SYDNEY, July 11 After 25 years working around
the world as a highly paid geologist earning a six-digit salary,
Phil Scheimer is back in Australia weighing up his future
prospects: day labourer or pizza delivery man.
The collapse of the global mining boom is decimating the
ranks of working geologists. With little chance of employment,
many are being forced into unwanted career changes to pay the
bills.
"I just want the phone to ring and for someone to say we've
got work for you, any work," says Scheimer from his home in
Perth, a city in western Australia that rode the mining boom
over the past decade but is now facing tens of thousands of
people returning from mining camps jobless.
While scores of truck drivers, equipment operators,
mechanics and other mining staff have also seen their numbers
pared, geologists are among the hardest hit as companies abandon
exploration and concentrate on working existing mines.
"Times are dire," said Perth-based geology consultant Wendy
Corbett. "I have been in the exploration industry for 41 years
and this is the worst I have ever seen it."
A second unemployed geologist, who has explored for nickel
in Australia and Africa, said he had recently completed a
three-day barista's course and hoped for a steady paycheck after
interviewing with a Sydney coffee house. He declined to be
identified.
At the height of the mining boom, which largely insulated
commodities-driven economies like Australia's from the global
financial crisis, miners such as BHP Billiton ,
Rio Tinto RIO.L> and Anglo American, paid
handsomely for geologists like Scheimer to find more iron ore,
coal and copper to sell to fast-industrialising China.
Senior geologists working in Australia's outback could
typically command salaries upwards of A$200,000 ($188,000) a
year, while newcomers with as little as one year's experience
earned roughly half that.
But a cooling of China's economic growth turned the boom to
bust and put the brakes on heady expansion plans once envisioned
by the miners, eliminating the need for teams of geologists.
"For the industry, it's no longer about finding new mines as
much as working with what you've got, digging what you know
already exists with as few workers as possible," said Gavin
Wendt, an analyst with consultancy MineLife in Sydney.
While not specifically targeting geologists, BHP recently
axed 100 jobs at the Perth headquarters of its iron-ore
division, its most profitable business. A further 170 jobs are
earmarked to go from its Whaleback mine in the Pilbara desert, a
remote region of Western Australia that accounts for two in
every five tonnes of seaborne-traded iron ore.
"Our aspiration is to at least hold our headcount the same
or reduce it while we are increasing our volumes," BHP's iron
ore division head Jimmy Wilson said this month.
Little scope exists for geologists trained in unearthing
metals to switch to oil-and-gas, where employment opportunities
are greater. But, say experts, that could change as a global
hunt to find more shale - essentially oil-and-gas bearing rocks
- grows.
RISING JOBLESS
An Australian government tally shows companies spent nearly
40 percent less on exploring in Australia in the first quarter
of 2014 than a year earlier - a bad sign for geologists looking
for work.
The Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) says 20
percent of 1,069 geologists it surveyed lost their jobs in the
last three months.
"The mining boom is gone and the downturn is now in full
swing. Our members are increasingly jobless as a result," said
institute president, Wayne Spilsbury.
Rio Tinto's global head of exploration, Stephen McIntosh,
says the global miner has no plans to increase its exploration
budget from 2014's pared down levels.
For geologists, says McIntosh, "It's tough out there at the
moment... It's sort of hang on if you can."
Worldwide, the mining industry last year cut exploration
budgets for nonferrous minerals by 29 percent in response to
lower metals prices and an uncertain outlook, according to
sector research group SNL Metals & Mining.
"I've been offered part-time work laying concrete and if it
comes through I'll take it," says Scheimer, who returned to
Australia after being let go by Barrick Gold Corp while
looking for copper in Zambia.
"But I'm not beyond going to the nearest Pizza Hut for a
delivery job if I have to."
($1=1.06 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)