CANBERRA Nov 21 Australia's influential
Greens party, which wields the balance of power in the upper
house, said on Monday it would support the government on plans
for a mining tax provided any changes agreed to pass the
legislation were revenue neutral.
"We are going to ensure that the public interest be upheld
here. We will be talking to the government in the coming day or
two. It's up to them to make this a revenue neutral
arrangement," Greens leader Bob Brown told reporters at
parliament, speaking after a key independent MP said the
government had agreed to raise the threshold when the tax kicks
in.
