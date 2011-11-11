* Tax being closely watched by other resource nations

* Government initially negotiated tax with BHP, Rio Tinto and Xstrata

* Smaller miners fear big miners will use loopholes to avoid tax

* Mining body launches advertising campaign over "unfair" tax

* Mining magnate Andrew Forrest leading advocate for small miners

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Nov 11 A new tax in Australia on mining profits is pitting smaller mining companies against the likes of global giants BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Xstrata over who will shoulder the biggest burden.

The sector, which provides jobs to more than a quarter of a million Australians, has long complained the tax on coal and iron ore mining will drive investment away from Australia.

But now, small miners say they fear larger counterparts will use deductions and other loopholes to avoid liability for the 30 percent tax and they will be left footing the bill.

Reassurances from Prime Minister Julia Gillard's Labor party that the "big end of town" will pay its share have done little to allay their concern.

A national advertising campaign launched this week by the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC), representing small miners, aims to highlight the unfair and anti-competitive nature of the proposed tax, says the association's chief executive, Simon Bennison.

The tax is being closely watched by other resource nations and the government says it will ensure Australians get a fairer return from the biggest mining boom in a century, being fed by near insatiable Asian demand.

The battle with smaller miners follows Gillard's victory this week in passing through parliament a far-reaching carbon tax on Australia's 500 worst polluters, which includes most of the mining industry.

The carbon tax is initially set at A$23 per tonne of carbon emitted, or double the price of European Union carbon credits.

MINING MAGNATE UNLIKELY SUPPORTER

An unlikely leading advocate for the small miners is one of Australia's wealthiest individuals, Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, who made a fortune in mining iron ore and readily admits his company, Fortescue Metals Group, is unlikely to pay much, if any of the tax.

"Being ill conceived, poorly negotiated by government and finalised in a shroud of secrecy and exclusiveness with the world's biggest mining companies, this tax is unfair and a penalty on smaller mining companies," Forrest said.

"Mining is the backbone of the Australian economy, which this tax will hurt," Forrest said.

The Minerals Resource Rent Tax is expected to pass through Australia's lower parliament this month and take effect on July 1, 2012, taxing iron ore and coal mining companies making more than A$50 million in annual profits at a rate of 30 percent.

Gillard, who held closed-door talks with BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Xstrata before issuing final details of how the tax will work, plans to pay for more social programmes with the A$7.7 billion in revenue she hopes will be raised in the first two years.

Australian treasurer Wayne Swan has said big miners, including BHP, Rio and Xstrata, will shoulder up to 90 percent of the tax burden in any given year.

Forrest has slammed the claim as "pathetic."

MINING INDUSTRY SPLIT

But the mining industry itself is split and the head of the Minerals Council of Australia, the nation's largest industry lobby group, said he believed the figure was correct, also putting him at odds with Forrest.

"We have no basis to contest treasury's calculations that 90 per cent of the revenue from this tax will be paid by the bigger miners," the council's chief executive, Mitch Hooke, said.

The government has so far resisted pressure to publish details of how the revenue will be raised.

AMEC's Bennison said advertising will target influential members of parliament who may be sitting on the fence to consider pushing for last-minute tax break for its members.

The Gillard administration is still not assured of the numbers to pass the bill through the lower house, where it needs support from three independents and a Green to pass laws.

A key independent, Andrew Wilkie, has said he would push for changes to protect smaller mining companies..

A decision by parliament's upper house to send the bill to a Senate Economics Committee was welcomed by Bennison. But he said that alone would not ensure junior mining companies were not discriminated against.

A 40 percent tax proposal supported by former prime minister Kevin Rudd was dumped last year after mining companies ran a multi-million-dollar campaign against it. (Editing by Ed Davies)