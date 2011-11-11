* Tax being closely watched by other resource nations
* Government initially negotiated tax with BHP, Rio Tinto
and Xstrata
* Smaller miners fear big miners will use loopholes to avoid
tax
* Mining body launches advertising campaign over "unfair"
tax
* Mining magnate Andrew Forrest leading advocate for small
miners
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Nov 11 A new tax in Australia on
mining profits is pitting smaller mining companies against the
likes of global giants BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Xstrata over
who will shoulder the biggest burden.
The sector, which provides jobs to more than a quarter of a
million Australians, has long complained the tax on coal and
iron ore mining will drive investment away from Australia.
But now, small miners say they fear larger counterparts will
use deductions and other loopholes to avoid liability for the 30
percent tax and they will be left footing the bill.
Reassurances from Prime Minister Julia Gillard's Labor party
that the "big end of town" will pay its share have done little
to allay their concern.
A national advertising campaign launched this week by the
Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC),
representing small miners, aims to highlight the unfair and
anti-competitive nature of the proposed tax, says the
association's chief executive, Simon Bennison.
The tax is being closely watched by other resource nations
and the government says it will ensure Australians get a fairer
return from the biggest mining boom in a century, being fed by
near insatiable Asian demand.
The battle with smaller miners follows Gillard's victory
this week in passing through parliament a far-reaching carbon
tax on Australia's 500 worst polluters, which includes most of
the mining industry.
The carbon tax is initially set at A$23 per tonne of carbon
emitted, or double the price of European Union carbon credits.
MINING MAGNATE UNLIKELY SUPPORTER
An unlikely leading advocate for the small miners is one of
Australia's wealthiest individuals, Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, who
made a fortune in mining iron ore and readily admits his
company, Fortescue Metals Group, is unlikely to pay
much, if any of the tax.
"Being ill conceived, poorly negotiated by government and
finalised in a shroud of secrecy and exclusiveness with the
world's biggest mining companies, this tax is unfair and a
penalty on smaller mining companies," Forrest said.
"Mining is the backbone of the Australian economy, which
this tax will hurt," Forrest said.
The Minerals Resource Rent Tax is expected to pass through
Australia's lower parliament this month and take effect on July
1, 2012, taxing iron ore and coal mining companies making more
than A$50 million in annual profits at a rate of 30 percent.
Gillard, who held closed-door talks with BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Xstrata
before issuing final details of how the tax will work, plans to
pay for more social programmes with the A$7.7 billion in revenue
she hopes will be raised in the first two years.
Australian treasurer Wayne Swan has said big miners,
including BHP, Rio and Xstrata, will shoulder up to 90 percent
of the tax burden in any given year.
Forrest has slammed the claim as "pathetic."
MINING INDUSTRY SPLIT
But the mining industry itself is split and the head of the
Minerals Council of Australia, the nation's largest industry
lobby group, said he believed the figure was correct, also
putting him at odds with Forrest.
"We have no basis to contest treasury's calculations that 90
per cent of the revenue from this tax will be paid by the bigger
miners," the council's chief executive, Mitch Hooke, said.
The government has so far resisted pressure to publish
details of how the revenue will be raised.
AMEC's Bennison said advertising will target influential
members of parliament who may be sitting on the fence to
consider pushing for last-minute tax break for its members.
The Gillard administration is still not assured of the
numbers to pass the bill through the lower house, where it needs
support from three independents and a Green to pass laws.
A key independent, Andrew Wilkie, has said he would push for
changes to protect smaller mining companies..
A decision by parliament's upper house to send the bill to a
Senate Economics Committee was welcomed by Bennison. But he said
that alone would not ensure junior mining companies were not
discriminated against.
A 40 percent tax proposal supported by former prime minister
Kevin Rudd was dumped last year after mining companies ran a
multi-million-dollar campaign against it.
(Editing by Ed Davies)