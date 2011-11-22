* Australian mining tax passes biggest hurdle
* Treasurer expects tax to pass Senate in early 2012
* Greens agree after govt finds budget savings
* 30 percent profits tax to start in July 2012
(Adds treasurer comment)
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, Nov 23 Australia's plan to
impose a 30 percent tax on its booming iron ore and coal sectors
cleared its biggest political hurdle on Wednesday when
legislation passed parliament's lower house after a last-minute
deal to win support from the influential Greens.
The vote is a major victory for Prime Minister Julia
Gillard's Labor Party after 18 months of acrimonious debate that
brought down former prime minister Kevin Rudd. Mining companies
ran a public campaign against his original 40 percent tax plan.
Gillard wants the new tax on mining profits to pay for a
company tax cut and boost pensions, helping to spread the
benefits of Australia's resources boom to other parts of the
economy struggling with the global downturn.
"This is a way in which all Australians share in the bounty
of the mining boom," Treasurer Wayne Swan told parliament.
Gillard's minority government needs support from three
independents and a Green lawmaker for its one-seat majority, and
the fate of the mining tax remained uncertain until late Tuesday
because of concerns held by the Greens.
But the bills passed 73 votes to 71 with support from the
Greens after the government committed to A$20 million ($20.4
million) a year of budget savings under separate measures to be
announced in coming days.
The legislation will now go to the upper house Senate in
early 2012, where the government and the Greens have the numbers
to ensure the bills are passed into law.
The mining tax, being eyed by other resource nations in
South America and Africa, is a key policy for Gillard, who
struck a deal on the tax with global miners BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Xstrata
in July 2010.
Opposition conservatives accused the government of
doing secret deals with the Greens that would hurt investment
confidence, while Xstrata warned the government against
additional levies on top of the 30 percent tax.
Xstrata's coal division head, Peter Freyberg, whose company
will pay 80 percent of the expected tax revenue along with Rio
and BHP, told Reuters that any additional moves to extract more
money from the mining sector could drive new investment away.
Treasurer Swan said that details of the government's deal
with the Greens to pass the mining tax would be included in a
mid-year budget update, expected within a fortnight.
"It's a worthy measure for Australia, it's a very
significant economic reform, it's a huge win for the Australian
people. I believe it will pass the Senate after it is debated
there in the new year," Swan told Australian radio.
COMPANY TAX CUTS
The tax will start on July 1, 2012, and will raise A$7.7
billion ($7.8 billion) in its first two years, which will be
earmarked to fund company tax breaks and compensate business for
higher payments into compulsory worker pension funds.
It will also pay for billions of dollars of investment in
infrastructure in regional Australia, particularly the key
mining states of Western Australia and Queensland.
The tax will hit about 30 of Australia's biggest miners.
Although it is set at 30 percent, it will have an effective rate
of 22.5 percent when special mining industry tax allowances are
taken into account.
The tax faced concerted opposition from Labor's conservative
opponents and small- and mid-sized miners, led by iron ore
magnate Andrew Forrest and his Fortescue Metals Group,
who said the tax favours global miners.
But the government said the tax would not hurt Australia's
record investment in mining, with planned capital investment of
A$430 billion in Australian resource projects.
Fuelled by strong demand from China, Australia's government
commodities forecaster said in June it expected iron ore exports
to grow 8 percent to 437 million tonnes in the current year to
June 30, 2012, with export income to grow 17 percent in the year
despite lower world prices.
To win political support in parliament, Gillard agreed to
lift the starting profits threshold for the tax from A$50
million to A$75 million, with the tax to be phased in up to $125
million.
Gillard also agreed to spend A$200 million from the tax
revenue to fund research into the environmental impacts of coal
seam gas developments, and to encourage state governments to use
independent research when approving coal seam gas projects.
The mining tax vote came in the final week of parliament for
2011, and comes two weeks after Gillard successfully passed her
landmark carbon price legislation.
The next elections are still up to two years away and polls
show Gillard's government would be swept from office easily. But
an Essential media poll on Monday found 51 percent support for
the mining tax, and only 33 percent opposed.
($1 = A$1.019)
