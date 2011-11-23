* Treasurer expects tax to pass Senate in early 2012
CANBERRA, Nov 23 Australian Prime Minister
Julia Gillard won a major victory that may help revive her Labor
Party's struggling fortunes after divisive laws for a profit
tax on mining companies narrowly passed through parliament's
lower house.
After 18 months of acrimonious debate that brought down
former prime minister Kevin Rudd, key crossbench lawmakers
agreed after a marathon sitting that extended into the early
hours of Wednesday to back Gillard's minority government on the
30 percent profit tax in return for minor concessions.
Gillard wants the new tax on mining profits to pay for a
company tax cut and boost payments into worker pension funds, to
spread the benefits of Australia's resources boom to parts of
the economy struggling with the global downturn.
"If we want to leave a stronger Australia for our children,
if we want to build the nation, then it takes brave policy
proposals like this which spread the bounty of our country to
every corner of the nation," Treasurer Wayne Swan told
parliament.
In 2010, mining companies ran a public campaign against
Rudd's original 40 percent tax plan, feeding into a voter
backlash that has seen opinion poll support for Gillard and
Labor remain near record lows.
Gillard's government relies on three independents and a
Green lawmaker for its one-seat majority, and the fate of the
mining tax remained uncertain until late Tuesday because of
concerns held by the Greens.
But the bills passed by 73 votes to 71 with support from the
Greens after the government committed to find A$70 million ($69
million) a year of budget savings by delaying a tax break on
overseas borrowings.
The legislation will now go to the upper house Senate in
early 2012, where the government and the Greens have the numbers
to ensure it is passed into law.
The mining tax, being eyed by other resource nations in
South America and Africa, is a key policy for Gillard, who
struck a deal on the tax with global miners BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Xstrata
in July 2010.
Polls show her government would be wiped out if an election
was held now and Gillard has pinned her hopes of a voter
turnaround, and re-election in 2013, on higher payments into
worker pension funds linked to the tax, and acceptance of a
carbon tax designed to curb greenhouse gas emissions and fight
climate change.
"For a prime minister with a reputation for policy
disasters, deals coming undone and even circumstances outside
her control conspiring against her, this week must have had an
almost dreamlike quality," political commentator Laura Tingle
said in the Australian Financial Review newspaper.
Opposition conservatives accused the government of doing
secret deals with the Greens that would hurt investment
confidence, while Xstrata warned the government against
additional levies on top of the 30 percent tax.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the
world's biggest lender by market value, said it was already
starting to see mining projects in Australia being held up due
to the impending mining tax.
"We now have already started to perceive part of the
unwillingness to proceed with some of these projects," Han
Ruixiang, the head of ICBC Australia, told a business lunch in
Melbourne.
"So I think it will negatively affect future investment from
the Chinese corporate sector into Australia."
Greens lawmaker Adam Bandt said agreements on the tax, as
well as a carbon price and passage of laws cracking down on
tobacco companies, all strongly opposed by big business, proved
the effectiveness of Gillard's government.
"As we look at the end of the year and what's happened, this
minority parliament is in fact a working parliament," Bandt told
reporters.
COMPANY TAX CUTS
The tax will start on July 1, 2012, and will raise A$7.7
billion ($7.8 billion) in its first two years, which will be
earmarked to fund company tax breaks and compensate business for
higher payments into compulsory worker pension funds.
It will also pay for billions of dollars of investment in
infrastructure in regional Australia, particularly the key
mining states of Western Australia and Queensland.
The tax faced concerted opposition from Labor's conservative
opponents and small- and mid-sized miners, led by iron ore
magnate Andrew Forrest and his Fortescue Metals Group,
who said the tax favours global miners.
But the government said the tax would not hurt Australia's
record investment in mining, with planned capital investment of
A$430 billion in Australian resource projects.
Fuelled by strong demand from China, Australia's government
commodities forecaster said in June it expected iron ore exports
to grow 8 percent to 437 million tonnes in the current year to
June 30, 2012, with export income to grow 17 percent in the year
despite lower world prices.
($1 = A$1.019)
