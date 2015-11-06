(Corrects comment in 13th paragraph to "had not become lazy",
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Nov 6 Australia's biggest resources
state has long relied on China's hearty appetite for raw
materials for its wealth but with growth in its main trading
partner slowing Western Australia is trying to cultivate other
trading partners such as Indonesia.
The state's top political leader and premier, Colin Barnett,
this week visited Indonesia to promote everything from
agriculture and tourism to overseas education and real estate.
The state recorded its first budget deficit in 15 years last
year and fiscal 2016 could be worse as royalties from mining and
oil and gas tied to international prices decline.
It's been more than two years since the state saw its AAA
credit rating from Standard & Poor's stripped to AA+.
"It's been talked about for a long time, but I think now I'm
putting more of my time into broadening and diversifying the
economy," said Barnett, who was on his first trip to Indonesia
as premier after frequently visiting China over the boom years.
"We'll still be dependent on resources for the next 50 years
but we'll broaden it out," he said. "We will never be a
manufacturing state and we don't aspire to that, but the area of
greatest potential is probably agriculture."
In Indonesia, the state has long been a supplier of millions
of tonnes of wheat annually and has even devised a noodle
specific to local tastes.
No industry more than iron ore rode the double-digit wave of
growth that gripped China in the last decade and no place mines
more of the steel-making raw material than Western Australia.
The state reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in
royalties each year as annual production surpassed a
half-billion tonnes.
China's still buying, but with so much iron ore around and
industrial growth contracting each quarter, prices are down 75
percent from 2011 peaks, translating into much lower royalties.
"I spent most of my time as premier dealing on that
relationship with China and Japan, because in the last decade
iron ore production will have doubled and liquefied natural gas
production will have trebled," he said.
"China has now come back to slower growth rates. So
therefore where else do we go," said Barnett, noting that the
state's treasurer was also abroad visiting another huge Asian
market India this week.
Barnett said his state had not become "lazy" as revenue from
mining cascaded into government coffers.
"It's only now that we see investment in about half a dozen
hotels either in construction or going into construction. There
was very little space for tourism, particularly middle income,
lower cost, family-type accommodation and transport," he said.
"Indonesia is sitting here, 250 million people to our
north."
