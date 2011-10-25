CANBERRA Oct 25 Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard on Tuesday said she would honour a deal with major resource companies over the government's plans for a new 30 percent profits tax on big iron ore and coal projects.

"We will deliver the agreement I entered into with the biggest mining companies," Gillard told Australian radio after reports legislation for the new tax has hit a new hurdle.

Gillard said the government was working with mining companies on details of the legislation.

