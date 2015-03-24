(Corrects paragraph 10 to state that Rinehart's fortune comes
mainly from an iron ore joint venture, not from royalties on
deposits)
By James Regan
PERTH, March 18 Billionaire mining heiress Gina
Rinehart is digging what will likely be the world's last big
iron ore mine for years to come in the Australian outback.
The timing couldn't be worse given tumbling prices and
oversupply, but the message for other iron ore miners is clear -
the fight for survival is going to get more difficult.
Since construction of the $10 billion Roy Hill mine began
four years ago in partnership with South Korean steelmaker POSCO
, Japan's Marubeni Corp and Taiwan's China
Steel Corp, iron ore prices have slumped 70 percent
and forecasters see worse to come.
Blueprints for new mines are being abandoned from Australia
to Guinea, with a West Africa mine shelved this month after
commodities group Glencore conceded there was no
prospect for a "profitable development".
"If someone was to walk up today and say 'I want to develop
an iron ore mine,' you'd think they were crazy or know something
others don't," said James Wilson, an analyst for Morgans
Financial in Perth.
Analysts blame a massive rise in production on overestimates
of China's appetite for imported ore by sector titans Vale
of Brazil and Australians Rio Rinto
and BHP Billiton .
Together with Australia's Fortescue Metals, these
companies added 234 million tonnes of iron ore in the past two
years - five times yearly U.S. consumption - and intend to
inject another 196 million tonnes by 2020.
Their strategy is to eliminate competition, even it means
driving down the price to the break-even point.
Enter Rinehart, whose Roy Hill mine will add another 55
million tonnes of high-grade ore.
FAMILY DREAM
Australia's richest woman, Rinehart's estimated A$14.8
billion ($11.3 billion) fortune comes mostly from the Hope Downs
joint venture with Rio Tinto, after her father, Lang Hancock,
discovered vast iron ore deposits in the region in 1952.
A mountain range and a rail line hauling iron ore across the
outback bear the Hancock name, but the family never dug a mine
of its own.
This time, Rinehart personally led the way in obtaining $7.2
billion in debt funding for construction, finally securing a
deal in March last year. By September, Rinehart wants to see the
first ore from the mine ready for loading.
"In terms of the iron ore price, I wish it was two years
ago. All we can do is deal with the situation we have," said Roy
Hill Chief Executive Barry Fitzgerald.
"There's no doubt both the shareholders and the financiers
would like us very much to complete the project, to commission
it and then ramp up as efficiently and as effectively as we
can."
EX-CHINA ADVANTAGE
Roy Hill hopes to set itself apart through its
international partners, who hold a combined 30 percent stake and
plan to buy half the mine's output.
That cuts exposure to China, which accounts for the bulk of
the world's seaborne iron ore market, but where signs are
emerging that demand is peaking.
The mine should also benefit from the quality of its ore.
About 60 percent of the mine's yield will be in lump form, which
fetches about a $10 per tone premium over the benchmark
.IO62-CNI=SI as it requires less processing.
But the project still faces hurdles, with production costs
likely to be above its larger rivals given the need to mine
deeper to get at its ore, according to analysts.
"The trajectory of the iron ore price pretty much caught
everyone by surprise, and Roy Hill is no different," said
Patersons Securities analyst Rob Brierley. "They are putting on
a brave face."
For rival producers, it will simply mean more supply.
Cliffs Natural Resources, which is trying to sell its
only Australian iron ore mine because it can't compete, has no
doubts about the wider impact.
"It's a bad time to bring a mine into a market that doesn't
need more supply," said Lourenco Gonclaves, Cliffs CEO. "Roy
Hill's timing is bad, no, it is terrible,"
($1 = 1.3098 Australian dollars)
