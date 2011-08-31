PERTH Aug 31 A task force set up by South
Africa's African National Congress (ANC) party to look at
nationalising the country's mining industry is scheduled to
report its findings by the end of 2012, according to an adviser
to mines minister Susan Shabangu.
Shabangu this month admitted debate inside the ANC about
possible nationalisation of mines was hurting investment and job
creation, but stopped short of dismissing the idea.
"We are mindful of the effects of the current
nationalisation debate on our country as an investment
destination," the adviser, Sandile Nogxina said in a speech
scheduled for delivery on behalf of Shabangu later on Wednesday
at a mining conference in Australia.
"We are nevertheless urging you to come to speed with the
fact that the ruling party has appointed a task team to look at
this matter and make recommendations to the ruling party's
Policy Conference; and in turn this body will make a
recommendation to the National Conference that will take place
at the end of next year," Nogxina said.
South African police on Tuesday used stun grenades and
water cannon to disperse thousands of supporters of outspoken
ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema who was facing a party
disciplinary hearing
Malema, who has no direct policy-making power but is one of
the ANC's most popular politicians, has won admiration among
millions of poor South Africans and alarmed investors with his
calls to nationalise the mines.
Some in South Africa fear nationalisation could bankrupt the
country and destroy its credibility among investors. But the
idea resonates with the country's poor black majority who see it
as a way to spread the wealth from a sector that grew powerful
along with white-minority apartheid rule.
