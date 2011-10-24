SYDNEY Oct 25 The Australian government faces a dispute with miners over its planned mining tax, with the latest draft indicating the tax could impose a bigger liability on BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Xstrata , a paper reported.

The Australian Financial Review said miners were concerned that Treasury was making changes to the tax to help pay for a promised corporate tax cut and higher pension payments.

The paper cited sources close to the negotiations as saying that the government was seeking to revisit recommendations of the Policy Transition Group headed by former BHP chairman Don Argus and Resources Minister Martin Ferguson.

"Treasury is redrafting the taxing point because the government wasn't going to make enough money and they have thrown the PTG modelling out of the window," the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

But the paper also cited a senior government figure as saying drafting the laws was a complex task and the government had not intention of breaking its commitment to the mining industry.

The mining tax is a key element of embattled Prime Minister Julia Gillard's policy programme and her minority government said last month plans for the profits-based tax on coal and iron ore miners were "dusted and settled", despite crucial Green and independent lawmakers pushing for the inclusion of gold.

The controversial 30 percent mining tax is forecast to reap A$7.7 billion in its first two year from July 1, 2012, helping the budget return to surplus by fiscal 2012/13.

A 40 percent tax proposed by the last Labor government was dumped last year after miners launched a concerted campaign against it. Gillard ousted an embattled Kevin Rudd in a party coup and negotiated a narrower 30 percent tax with big miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Xstrata. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Lincoln Feast)