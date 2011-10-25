(Adds details, quotes)

SYDNEY Oct 25 Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard on Tuesday said she would honour a deal with major resource companies over the government's plans for a new 30 percent profits tax after reports negotiations on the tax have hit a new hurdle.

The Australian Financial Review said the government faces a new dispute over the legislation, which mining companies fear could impose a bigger tax burden on global companies BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Xstrata .

Gillard said the government was still working with mining companies over details of the legislation, which the government hopes to introduce to parliament next week and pass by early 2012, in time for the tax to start in July 2012.

"We will deliver the agreement I entered into with the biggest mining companies," Gillard told Australian radio.

A 40 percent tax proposed by the last Labor government was dumped last year after miners launched a concerted campaign against it. Gillard ousted an embattled Kevin Rudd in a party coup and negotiated a narrower 30 percent tax with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Xstrata.

The Financial Review said miners were concerned that Treasury was making changes to the tax to help pay for a promised corporate tax cut and higher pension payments.

The paper cited sources close to the negotiations as saying that the government was seeking to revisit recommendations of the Policy Transition Group (PTG) headed by former BHP chairman Don Argus and Resources Minister Martin Ferguson.

"Treasury is redrafting the taxing point because the government wasn't going to make enough money and they have thrown the PTG modelling out of the window," the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

A spokesman for Treasurer Wayne Swan said laws for the tax, known as the minerals resource rent tax (MRRT), would be introduced later this year, but gave no firm timetable.

"The government has consulted extensively with industry and other stakeholders as it goes about implementing the MRRT, and looks forward to introducing legislation to parliament later this year which implements the agreement struck with the mining industry," the spokesman said.

The mining tax is a key element of Gillard's policy programme and her minority government said last month plans for the profits-based tax on coal and iron ore miners were "dusted and settled", despite crucial Green and independent lawmakers pushing for the inclusion of gold.

The controversial 30 percent mining tax is forecast to reap A$7.7 billion in its first two years from July 1, 2012, helping the budget return to surplus by fiscal 2012/13.

Greens leader Bob Brown wants the tax returned to 40 percent, but has said his party would not block the legislation if he can't amend it.

Brown on Tuesday said the government must resist any push by mining companies to further weaken the tax.