CANBERRA Oct 26 A key independent lawmaker keeping Australia's minority government in power said on Wednesday he would push for changes to a profits-based tax on miners likely to reach parliament next week so that it better shields smaller resource companies.

Tasmanian kingmaker MP Andrew Wilkie said he planned talks with Treasurer Wayne Swan on his concern that the tax proposal favoured global miners like BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Xstrata , at the expense of smaller rivals like Fortescue Metals .

"I have been concerned for some time that the settings for the Minerals Resource Rent Tax (MRRT) are not quite right yet. They clearly favour the big miners and they are a disincentive for the smaller miners," Wilkie told reporters.

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard this week said she would honour a deal reached last year with global resource firms amid reports of a last-minute tweaking by Treasury Department officials on how the tax would operate.

Gillard said the government was still working with mining companies over details of the legislation, which the government hopes to introduce to parliament next week and pass by early 2012, in time for the tax to start in July 2012.

The controversial 30 percent mining tax is forecast to reap A$7.7 billion in its first two years from July 1, 2012, helping the budget return to surplus by fiscal 2012/13.

But many industry analysts predict the tax will not reap anything like that due to the changes agreed by Gillard last year and with current shaky global economic conditions threatening to cool resource markets in Asia, led by China.

Wilkie said he was particularly concerned about the threshold for the tax -- which applies on coal and iron ore projects, and which other resource nations in Africa and South America are considering copying -- as well as depreciation provisions which he said favoured big miners.

Under current plans, iron ore and coal miners above a A$50 million threshold would be hit by the tax, while smaller miners are pushing for that to be increased to A$500 million.

"The government at the moment appears to be doing some re-writing of the MRRT and I'm hoping that they are in some way working to accommodate my concerns," Wilkie said.

Two other independents backing Gillard's one-seat Labor government are also pushing for changes, with one telling the Australian Financial Review newspaper on Wednesday that the legislation could face significant pressure for changes in the parliament, where the government needs backing from four of six crossbenchers.

A 40 percent tax proposed by the last Labor government was dumped last year after miners launched a concerted campaign against it. Gillard ousted an embattled Kevin Rudd in a party coup and negotiated a narrower 30 percent tax with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Xstrata.

But public support has since fallen behind the government, with a survey by the Australian National University on Tuesday finding 81 percent of people supported a tax on very profitable mining companies, easing pressure on Gillard and Swan to make more concessions.

Greens party leader Bob Brown, whose party wields upper house balance of power, wants the tax returned to 40 percent, but has said his party would not block the legislation if he can't amend it. (Editing by Ed Davies)