CANBERRA Oct 27 Australia's government has
finalised details of its planned 30 percent mining tax and aims
to introduce legislation into parliament as soon as possible,
Treasurer Wayne Swan said on Thursday.
The government on Tuesday said it was still working on
details of the tax, to be imposed on large iron ore and coal
mines from July 1, 2012, after reports of a last minute dispute
with large mining companies.
But Swan told reporters on Thursday the details were now
settled, although he would not comment on exactly when the
legislation would be introduced.
"We've been through this extensive process of consultations
through the tax group we have established, and that
implementation group finalised the technical detail of the
legislation in the past three or four days," Swan said.
"We would like it to clear the lower house this year."
The controversial mining tax is a key policy for embattled
Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who struck a deal on the tax with
global miners BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and
Xstrata in July 2010.
A former 40 percent tax proposal was dumped last year after
miners ran a concerted campaign against it, undermining former
prime minister Kevin Rudd who the ruling Labor Party dumped in
favour of Gillard.
However, the government is still not certain of securing
the numbers to pass the legislation through the lower house,
where it needs support from three independents and a Green to
pass laws.
Key independent Andrew Wilkie on Wednesday said he would
push for changes to protect smaller mining companies.
But opposition Liberal Party backbencher Mal Washer on
Thursday told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper he could cross
the floor to support the government, although he would make up
his mind once he has seen details of the legislation.
The mining tax is forecast to raise A$7.7 billion in its
first two years from July 1, 2012, helping the budget return to
surplus by fiscal 2012/13.
