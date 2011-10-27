CANBERRA Oct 27 Australia's government has finalised details of its planned 30 percent mining tax and aims to introduce legislation into parliament as soon as possible, Treasurer Wayne Swan said on Thursday.

The government on Tuesday said it was still working on details of the tax, to be imposed on large iron ore and coal mines from July 1, 2012, after reports of a last minute dispute with large mining companies.

But Swan told reporters on Thursday the details were now settled, although he would not comment on exactly when the legislation would be introduced.

"We've been through this extensive process of consultations through the tax group we have established, and that implementation group finalised the technical detail of the legislation in the past three or four days," Swan said.

"We would like it to clear the lower house this year."

The controversial mining tax is a key policy for embattled Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who struck a deal on the tax with global miners BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Xstrata in July 2010.

A former 40 percent tax proposal was dumped last year after miners ran a concerted campaign against it, undermining former prime minister Kevin Rudd who the ruling Labor Party dumped in favour of Gillard.

However, the government is still not certain of securing the numbers to pass the legislation through the lower house, where it needs support from three independents and a Green to pass laws.

Key independent Andrew Wilkie on Wednesday said he would push for changes to protect smaller mining companies. .

But opposition Liberal Party backbencher Mal Washer on Thursday told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper he could cross the floor to support the government, although he would make up his mind once he has seen details of the legislation.

The mining tax is forecast to raise A$7.7 billion in its first two years from July 1, 2012, helping the budget return to surplus by fiscal 2012/13. (Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Ed Davies)