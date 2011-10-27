CANBERRA Oct 28 Australia's government released new modelling on Friday for its planned 30 percent mining profits tax, showing the impost would lift worker pension savings by A$500 billion ($535 billion) by 2035, raising pressure on political rivals to support the tax.

Treasurer Wayne Swan said the minority government was finalising the controversial tax, to be imposed on large iron ore and coal mines from July 1, 2012, for introduction to parliament's lower house next Thursday.

"The Minerals Resource Rent Tax will lock in the benefits of the mining boom for all Australians and help tackle the challenges posed by our patchwork economy, where different sectors are growing at different speeds and many small businesses are doing it tough," Swan said in a statement.

New Treasury department modelling showed the tax would boost the pensions of 8.4 million workers, Swan said.

Australia's A$1.82 trillion funds management market is the world's fourth-largest, mainly due to the nation's A$1.3 trillion superannuation system, which ensures a steady flow of retirement savings into the market.

The tax, forecast to raise A$7.7 billion in its first two years from July 1, 2012, will help the budget return to surplus by fiscal 2012/13. It would also help fund a 1 percent cut in the company tax rate to 29 percent, while also delivering a A$6,500 investment instant write-off for small businesses.

The bill's introduction next week will give the government eight sitting days to get it through the lower house before parliament finishes for the year, with a final vote in the upper house Senate in February.

The mining tax, being eyed by other resource nations in South America and Africa, is a key policy for embattled Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who struck a deal on the tax with global miners BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Xstrata in July 2010.

A former 40 percent tax proposal was dumped last year after miners ran a concerted campaign against it, undermining former prime minister Kevin Rudd who the ruling Labor Party dumped in favour of Gillard.

However, the one-seat government is still not certain of passing the legislation through the lower house, where it needs backing from three independents and a Green MP. Key independent Andrew Wilkie on Wednesday said he would push for changes to protect smaller mining companies. .

Another independent, Tony Windsor, said his support for the mining tax would depend on the government protecting farmers from environmental damage in a long-running and bitter fight with gas companies over contentious coal seam gas exploration.

The main conservative opposition, which has a strong lead on Labor in opinion surveys, has promised to repeal the tax if it wins elections in 2013, along with equally contentious carbon tax laws expected to pass the Senate next month.

Conservative opposition backbencher Mal Washer on Thursday told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper he could cross the floor to support the governmenton the mining tax, but would make up his mind once he has seen details of the legislation.

The West Australian newspaper said on Friday that miners in the powerhouse resource state were planning court action to resolve key sticking points around the definition of mining tax revenue and the point at which coal and iron ore was taxed.

The influential Greens party, which controls Senate balance-of-power, said it wanted the government to withhold the 1 percent tax cut flowing from the mining package from the nation's four big banks after National Australia Bank posted a record full-year profit of A$5.22 billion. (Editing by Lincoln Feast)