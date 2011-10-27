CANBERRA Oct 28 Australia's government released
new modelling on Friday for its planned 30 percent mining
profits tax, showing the impost would lift worker pension
savings by A$500 billion ($535 billion) by 2035, raising
pressure on political rivals to support the tax.
Treasurer Wayne Swan said the minority government was
finalising the controversial tax, to be imposed on large iron
ore and coal mines from July 1, 2012, for introduction to
parliament's lower house next Thursday.
"The Minerals Resource Rent Tax will lock in the benefits of
the mining boom for all Australians and help tackle the
challenges posed by our patchwork economy, where different
sectors are growing at different speeds and many small
businesses are doing it tough," Swan said in a statement.
New Treasury department modelling showed the tax would boost
the pensions of 8.4 million workers, Swan said.
Australia's A$1.82 trillion funds management market is the
world's fourth-largest, mainly due to the nation's A$1.3
trillion superannuation system, which ensures a steady flow of
retirement savings into the market.
The tax, forecast to raise A$7.7 billion in its first two
years from July 1, 2012, will help the budget return to surplus
by fiscal 2012/13. It would also help fund a 1 percent cut in
the company tax rate to 29 percent, while also delivering a
A$6,500 investment instant write-off for small businesses.
The bill's introduction next week will give the government
eight sitting days to get it through the lower house before
parliament finishes for the year, with a final vote in the upper
house Senate in February.
The mining tax, being eyed by other resource nations in
South America and Africa, is a key policy for embattled Prime
Minister Julia Gillard, who struck a deal on the tax with global
miners BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Xstrata
in July 2010.
A former 40 percent tax proposal was dumped last year after
miners ran a concerted campaign against it, undermining former
prime minister Kevin Rudd who the ruling Labor Party dumped in
favour of Gillard.
However, the one-seat government is still not certain of
passing the legislation through the lower house, where it needs
backing from three independents and a Green MP. Key independent
Andrew Wilkie on Wednesday said he would push for changes to
protect smaller mining companies. .
Another independent, Tony Windsor, said his support for the
mining tax would depend on the government protecting farmers
from environmental damage in a long-running and bitter fight
with gas companies over contentious coal seam gas exploration.
The main conservative opposition, which has a strong lead on
Labor in opinion surveys, has promised to repeal the tax if it
wins elections in 2013, along with equally contentious carbon
tax laws expected to pass the Senate next month.
Conservative opposition backbencher Mal Washer on Thursday
told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper he could cross the
floor to support the governmenton the mining tax, but would make
up his mind once he has seen details of the legislation.
The West Australian newspaper said on Friday that miners in
the powerhouse resource state were planning court action to
resolve key sticking points around the definition of mining tax
revenue and the point at which coal and iron ore was taxed.
The influential Greens party, which controls Senate
balance-of-power, said it wanted the government to withhold the
1 percent tax cut flowing from the mining package from the
nation's four big banks after National Australia Bank
posted a record full-year profit of A$5.22 billion.
