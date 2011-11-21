CANBERRA Nov 21 Australia's minority
government won support from two key independents for its
controversial 30 percent tax on iron ore and coal mines on
Monday, meaning the laws should have the numbers to pass through
parliament.
Independents Tony Windsor and Rob Oakeshott said they would
support the mining tax laws in a vote in return for government
guarantees to protect the environment against coal seam gas
exploration and safeguard rural water resources.
The mining tax is due to start on July 1, 2012, and is a key
part of the government's plan to return its budget to surplus,
as well as pay for a company tax break.
(Reporting by James Grubel)