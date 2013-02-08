SYDNEY Feb 8 Australia's Minerals Resource Rent
Tax (MRRT) raised A$126 million ($131 million) in its first six
months of existence, far below what the government had hoped to
make.
Treasurer Wayne Swan announced the amount in a statement on
Friday. Treasury had forecast that the tax on the super profits
of iron ore and coal miners would raise A$2 billion over the
full fiscal year to end June 2013.
"It's clear revenues from resource rent taxes have taken a
massive hit from the impact of continued global instability,
commodity price volatility and a high dollar," said Swan.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)