SYDNEY Feb 8 Australia's Minerals Resource Rent Tax (MRRT) raised A$126 million ($131 million) in its first six months of existence, far below what the government had hoped to make.

Treasurer Wayne Swan announced the amount in a statement on Friday. Treasury had forecast that the tax on the super profits of iron ore and coal miners would raise A$2 billion over the full fiscal year to end June 2013.

"It's clear revenues from resource rent taxes have taken a massive hit from the impact of continued global instability, commodity price volatility and a high dollar," said Swan. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)