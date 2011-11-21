CANBERRA Nov 21 A key Australian
independent MP said on Monday he would back the government's
plans to impose a 30 percent profits-based tax on miners,
meaning Prime Minister Julia Gillard has enough support to push
the controversial tax through parliament.
"I have agreed to support the Minerals Resource Rent Tax
legislation, which I understand now gives the government the
numbers to see the MRRT pass through the House of
Representatives," Wilkie told reporters, adding the government
had agreed to raise the threshold for when the tax kicks in for
mining companies from A$50 million to A$75 million.
Two other independents earlier agreed to back the minority
government on the mining tax, which is due to start on July 1,
2012, and is a key part of the government's plan to return its
budget to surplus, as well as pay for a company tax break.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)