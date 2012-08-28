MELBOURNE Aug 28 Chinese mining group MMG on Tuesday said the era of ever-increasing minerals commodities prices had passed and the market was going through a sensible adjustment.

MMG, controlled by the Chinese trading house Minmetals, mines a range of minerals, including operating the Century zinc mine in Australia, the third largest in the world.

It also bought Africa-focused copper miner Anvil Mining for $1.3 billion earlier this year and has said it is hunting for additional copper, zinc an nickel acquisitions for up to $7 billion, particularly in central Africa's copper belt.

The company changed its name this week and is due to report its first-half results on Wednesday. (Reporting by James Regan and Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)