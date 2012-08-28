MELBOURNE Aug 28 Chinese mining group MMG
on Tuesday said the era of ever-increasing minerals
commodities prices had passed and the market was going through a
sensible adjustment.
MMG, controlled by the Chinese trading house Minmetals,
mines a range of minerals, including operating the Century zinc
mine in Australia, the third largest in the world.
It also bought Africa-focused copper miner Anvil Mining for
$1.3 billion earlier this year and has said it is hunting for
additional copper, zinc an nickel acquisitions for up to $7
billion, particularly in central Africa's copper belt.
The company changed its name this week and is due to report
its first-half results on Wednesday.
