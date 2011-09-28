SYDNEY, Sept 28 Australian homeowners' ability to keep up with mortgage payments has dropped over the past year, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday, underscoring concerns among some investors on the impact of housing price falls and loan arrears.

Since its last regional delinquency report in October, Moody's said there has been "material deterioration" in mortgage performance, with the national delinquency rate rising to 1.67 percent from 1.36 percent.

"Of Australia's 65 regions, those performing very poorly, that is, with more than 2.5 percent delinquencies, increased to 11 from two, and those performing poorly increased to 17 from five," said Arthur Karabatsos, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The report comes just days after the cost of insuring the debt of Australian banks widened sharply to levels not seen since the global financial crisis on fears market turmoil would send the cost of funds soaring and raise loan defaults. .

Australia's top four banks hold $1 trillion in mortgages in a country where two-thirds of families own homes.

While the banks escaped any major spike in mortgage defaults during the global financial crisis due to a resilient Australian economy and government help for new homeowners, seven central bank interest rate rises since late 2009 have hurt.

Some investors have expressed concerns over the health of the housing sector, wary of a housing bubble after more than a decade of housing price rise.

Moody's said the biggest decline in mortgage performance had been experienced in Queensland state and Western Australia.

Severe floods earlier this year helped contribute to the weakness in the Queensland market.

Banks have said they were closely watching arrears, but felt the situation was so far under control.

Phil Chronican, the Australian head Australia and New Zealand Banking group , told Reuters in an interview last week that mortgage arrears appeared to have peaked. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)