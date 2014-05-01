SYDNEY May 2 Australian department store Myer Holdings Ltd reported a 0.9 percent fall in third-quarter total sales to A$646.5 million ($599.5 million), as the impact of store refurbishments outweighed "strong sales growth" during its mid-season sale.

The mid-to-up-market retailer said comparable store sales rose 0.2 percent, but did not provide a dollar figure.

Myer walked away from its proposal to take over rival David Jones Ltd on April 9, after the upmarket department store agreed to accept a $2 billion offer from South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd.

($1 = 1.0785 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)