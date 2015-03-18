SYDNEY, March 19 Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia's No. 1 department store by sales, said first half net profit fell 23.1 percent as higher costs pinched margins and sales growth continued to be below expectations.

Net profit came in at A$62.2 million ($48.16 million) for the 26 weeks to Jan. 24, compared to A$80.8 million for the same period last year and worse than the A$71.5 million average forecast of two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine.

It expects full year net profit of A$75-A$80 million, excluding one-off costs, compared with A$98.5 million a year ago.

Myer, which a year ago lost a bidding war for rival David Jones to South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd, has since been under pressure to explain how it can grow sales as brick and mortar retailers lose business to online and global so-called "fast fashion" chains like Zara owner Inditex and H&M. ($1 = 1.2915 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)