HONG KONG Aug 8 Bain Capital and Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co are among potential bidders for
Australian software company MYOB Ltd, an asset which could be
sold for around A$1 billion ($1 billion), three sources familiar
with the matter said.
Archer Capital and HarbourVest Partners LLC, which acquired
MYOB for around A$450 million in 2008, have hired UBS
to advise on the sale, two of the sources told Reuters on
Monday.
The sources declined to be named because they were not
authorised to talk to the media.
UBS and KKR declined comment. Archer and HarbourVest could
not immediately be reached for comment.
Bids are expected this week, according to one of the
sources. The asset has an EBITDA of around A$100 million, said
two sources.
($1 = 0.958 Australian Dollars)
