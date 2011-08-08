* MYOB has EBITDA of A$100 mln - sources

* Bids are expected this week - source

* MYOB was started more than 20 years ago (Adds Bain's response, background)

HONG KONG, Aug 8 Bain Capital and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co are among potential bidders for Australian software company MYOB Ltd, which could be sold for around A$1 billion ($1 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said.

Archer Capital and HarbourVest Partners LLC, which acquired MYOB for around A$450 million in 2008, have hired UBS to advise on the sale, two of the sources told Reuters on Monday.

The sources were not authorised to talk to the media.

UBS and KKR declined to comment. Archer and HarbourVest could not immediately be reached for comment. Bain did not offer an immediate comment.

Bids are expected this week, according to one of the sources. The company has earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around A$100 million, said two sources.

Archer and HarbourVest acquired MYOB backed by A$250 million in five-year debt from BOS International Australia, ANZ, Westpac Banking Corp, GE Commercial Finance, Calyon, Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS and WestLB, Thomson Reuters LPC reported at the time.

The company, which makes accounting software, was listed on the Australian stock before being taken private. It was started more than 20 years ago.

Archer spent more than A$1 billion in a buying spree that saw it acquire V8 Supercars Australia, Healthe Care and Quick Service Restaurant Holdings in the space of six weeks. ($1 = 0.958 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas, Anshuman Daga and Erica Billingham)