BRIEF-Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate's shareholder to buy more shares in the company
* Says its shareholder plans to invest between 500 million yuan ($72.50 million) and 1 billion yuan to increase stake in the next 3 months
SYDNEY Oct 31 National Australia Bank Ltd posted a 9.3 percent rise in full-year cash earnings on Thursday, beating analysts forecasts on higher earnings from all its banking businesses.
NAB, Australia's top lender by assets, reported a record full year cash profit of A$5.9 billion ($5.60 billion) compared with A$5.4 billion a year ago.
That was ahead of expectations of A$5.8 billion, according to a consensus forecast from three analysts surveyed by Reuters. Cash earnings, which excludes one-offs and non-cash items, are closely watched by investors. ($1 = 1.0537 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
PARIS, March 3 ALD Automotive, the car leasing arm of French bank Societe Generale, reported on Friday a 21 percent rise in its net profits last year, as it prepares for a market flotation which could value it at more than 6 billion euros ($6.3 billion).
* GMP Capital Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results