Oct 5 National Australia Bank , the country's biggest bank, on Wednesday said it appointed the former head of Australia's Treasury, Ken Henry, to its board.

In a statement, NAB Chairman Michael Chaney said Henry would join the NAB board as a non-executive director from November 1.

Henry, the government's top economic adviser during the 2008 global financial crisis, retired as Treasury Secretary in March after 10 years as the head of the government's key economic department.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard has employed Henry as a part-time adviser, and last week appointed him to lead a major review of Australia's social and economic ties with Asia.

