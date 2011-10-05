Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Oct 5 National Australia Bank , the country's biggest bank, on Wednesday said it appointed the former head of Australia's Treasury, Ken Henry, to its board.
In a statement, NAB Chairman Michael Chaney said Henry would join the NAB board as a non-executive director from November 1.
Henry, the government's top economic adviser during the 2008 global financial crisis, retired as Treasury Secretary in March after 10 years as the head of the government's key economic department.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard has employed Henry as a part-time adviser, and last week appointed him to lead a major review of Australia's social and economic ties with Asia.
(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.