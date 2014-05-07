SYDNEY May 8 National Australia Bank Ltd
, the country's top lender by assets, added to bumper
bank earnings on Thursday with a 8.5 percent rise in cash
earnings as bad debt charges dropped.
NAB said cash profit - which excludes one-offs, non-cash
accounting items, investment gains or losses and is closely
watched by investors - rose to $3.15 for the six months to March
31. That compares with analysts expectations of A$3.2 billion
and A$2.9 billion a year ago.
Bad debt charges fell 52 percent from a year ago quarter to
$528 million, it said.
This is the final set of results for CEO Cameron Clyne, who
is passing the baton to Andrew Thorburn in August.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey)