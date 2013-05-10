PERTH May 10 Workers at the world's largest
thermal coal port of Newcastle in Australia said they planned to
suspend work for four hours next Wednesday to protest against a
measure they fear could hit their working conditions and job
security.
Market sources said they doubted the work stoppage would
affect prices much, because of a global overhang of coal
supplies.
"Even if they had one-day stoppages, it wouldn't matter,"
said one Sydney-based source.
About 220 workers at the facility operated by Port Waratah
Coal Services (PWCS) will stop work to protest against what they
say is a proposed work agreement that will erode working
conditions and job security.
"Among a raft of conditions PWCS is trying to cut are the
limitations around use of contractors that ensure they are used
genuinely to meet ebbs and flows in demand rather than
dislodging the permanent workforce," said Mick Forbes, secretary
of the local branch of the Transport Workers' Union.
The PWCS, which expects to export around 110 million tonnes
of coal this year, said it hoped to resolve the agreement and
avoid the industrial action.
"We are hoping to resume negotiations on this enterprise
agreement on Tuesday," a PWCS spokesman said on Friday, but
could not say how far port operations would be affected by the
work stoppage.
"We are working on some contingency plans, we would like to
minimise disruptions in the coal chain."
Australia's Newcastle spot index rose to $87.76
per tonne on Thursday, up from $87.21 per tonne a week earlier,
data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.