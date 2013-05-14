PERTH May 14 Workers at the world's largest
thermal coal port of Newcastle in Australia will halt work for 4
hours on Wednesday after negotiations failed to allay fears that
a new agreement could hit working conditions and jobs.
Port Waratah Coal Services (PWCS), which operates the
facility, said it did not expect the stoppage to have a big
impact on coal shipments and market sources said the brief
stoppage was unlikely to have a big impact on prices.
"We don't expect a major effect (on coal exports)," a PWCS
spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that scheduled maintenance on
the rail line would reduce the amount of coal arriving for
export.
Australia's Newcastle spot index closed at
$87.63 per tonne on Monday, up from $87.38 per tonne a week
earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.
About 220 workers will join the protest against a proposed
work pact they say threatens work conditions and job security.
"We are disappointed," Glen Williams, branch secretary of
the Maritime Union of Australia, said in a statement. "We've had
high-level talks in the past 24 hours and PWCS has had every
opportunity to resolve these issues."
PWCS said negotiations would continue next week.