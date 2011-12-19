SYDNEY Dec 19 Australia's Newcrest Mining
, the world's third-largest gold producer, on Monday cut
its full-year output guidance by around 6 percent, citing
disruptions and lower grade ore at mines in Papua New Guinea and
Australia.
Newcrest said it now expects to produce 2.43 million to 2.55
million ounces of gold in the 2011/12 financial year versus
higher guidance in August.
Output in the quarter to Dec. 31 was likely to be between
575,000 and 585,000 ounces, it also said.
The yield from the company's flagship Lihir Island mine in
Papua New Guinea would fall 100,000 ounces under budget in part
because of heavy rains at the mine site, it said in a statement.
"It is unlikely this production will be recovered during the
remainder of this financial year," Newcrest said.
Production at its Telfer mine -- one of the biggest in
Australia -- would fall short by about 50,000 tonnes because the
ore contained less gold than originally believed, according to
the company
Another Australian mine, Cadia Valley, will lose 30,000
ounces because of ground slippage at the mine, made worse by
rains, it said.
Full-year guidance for production of copper, mined as a
by-product of gold, remained unchanged at 75,000 to 85,000
tonnes, according to the company.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)