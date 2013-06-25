SYDNEY, June 25 Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd , the world's third biggest gold producer, has decided on an independent review after concerns were raised that it supplied market sensitive information to a small number of securities analysts earlier this month.

"Newcrest takes its disclosure obligations extremely seriously. Whilst the Board is already reviewing events leading up to 7 June 2013, we have decided to obtain an independent perspective," Newcrest Chairman, Don Mercer said in a statement.

Newcrest has denied it had given information to analysts that was not generally available in the market ahead of massive downgrades and a profit warning announced by the company on June 7 in response to cost overruns and falling bullion prices.

The warning sent Newcrest's shares down 14 percent to a nine-year low at one point, adding to a 12 percent slide over the previous two sessions after UBS, Credit Suisse, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley all downgraded their outlooks on the miner.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is investigating Newcrest for possible breaches of continuous disclosure laws.

Newcrest said it will make available the full resources of the company to former Australian Securities Exchange Chairman, Maurice Newman, who the company has appointed to conduct the review.

"If steps are required to be taken as a result of the review of these matters, the board will ensure that this occurs without delay," Mercer said.

Shares in Newcrest, which is cutting hundreds of jobs from operations in Papua New Guinea and closing an Australian office in Brisbane, were down 2.3 percent at A$9.31 as of 0215 GMT, compared with a mainly flat broader market. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)