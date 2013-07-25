* Newcrest sees 2013/14 gold output at 2.0-2.3 mln ounces

* Cuts high-cost gold production as bullion prices recoil

* Follows peers taking in tough steps in weak market (Adds more details)

SYDNEY, July 25 Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd , the world's fifth biggest gold miner, is forecasting a flat year of gold output as it cuts operating costs, joining other sector majors bracing for weaker bullion markets.

Gold prices are down about 25 percent, or $400, this year. Goldman Sachs forecasts bullion will drop another 11 percent in 2014 from the current price of $1,317 an ounce.

The speed of gold's fall in the June quarter, when it tumbled nearly 22 percent, will alone cost Newcrest $50 million, due to the price difference between shipping the metal and receiving final payment, the company said in its quarterly report.

Newcrest, which expects to take up to $6 billion in writedowns in fiscal 2013/14 and forego a final dividend because of the weak gold market, also said current-quarter production would fall short of the same period a year ago.

It also produced 80,366 tonnes of copper as by-product from its gold mines in 2012/13.

Newcrest stock fell as much as 4 percent on Thursday, and is down nearly 45 percent so far this year.

In the 12 months ending June 30, 2014, the company is forecasting gold output of 2.0-2.3 million ounces. This compares with 2.1 million ounces mined in the fiscal year just ended, within it March guidance of 2.0-2.15 million ounces.

Newcrest last month slashed asset values by up to $6 billion and is suspending its highest cost production across all its mines, planning to spend less on exploration and reduce its payroll to save cash.

It said cash costs per ounce averaged A$762 an ounce in the June quarter, although total costs stood at A$1,069 after adding in factors such as depreciation and amortisation.

A steep fall in the value of the Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar -- down some 14 percent so far in 2013 --- will benefit Newcrest in the current year. Newcrest made no mention of any implications from a weakening Australian dollar.

Gold rose steadily for more than a decade through the 2000s before peaking above $1,920 an ounce in 2011. That bull run prompted miners such as Newcrest to expand output rapidly, bringing new mines online and driving up costs.

But as bullion softened, Newcrest, like its peers, struggled to rein in operating and capital budgets.

Others miners taking austerity steps include Eldorado Gold Corp, which is cutting 2013 capital spending by 35 percent, while top producer Barrick Gold is slowing construction at its Pascua-Lama project in South America, reducing spending by up to $1.8 billion.

Barrick is also looking for a buyer for its high-cost subsidiary African Barrick Gold Plc

Newcrest did not comment on an investigation by the Australian Securities Investigation Commission into allegations it held one-to-one briefings with a small number of analysts prior to a June profit warning.

The company says it held individual meetings with analysts between April and June, but said the discussions covered only information already disclosed to the wider market. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)