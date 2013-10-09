* Newcrest CEO Robinson to step down in H2 2014

MELBOURNE, Oct 9 The boss of Newcrest Mining Ltd will step down in 2014 and its chairman will retire in December, Australia's top gold miner said on Wednesday, four months after the company was engulfed in controversy over the timing of a profit warning.

The boardroom changes follow calls for the chairman and some directors to be held accountable for the company's handling of analyst briefings ahead of the warning in June, which sparked an ongoing investigation by Australia's corporate watchdog.

Newcrest said Chief Executive Greg Robinson, 52, who was promoted to the top job in July 2011, would hand over the reins in the second half of 2014 to Sandeep Biswas, who was most recently head of the Pacific Aluminium arm of Rio Tinto .

Biswas, a chemical engineer with experience across base metals, will join Newcrest in January as chief operating officer.

Non-executive director Peter Hay will take over as chairman of Newcrest from Don Mercer, 72, who will retire in December. Mercer said he had told the board last year that he planned to retire.

Robinson and Mercer came under fire when Newcrest announced up to $6 billion in writedowns and cuts in expansion plans days after five big brokers had downgraded their outlooks on the miner, raising questions about selective briefing of analysts.

Newcrest denied it had given information to analysts that was not generally available in the market, and an independent review commissioned by the company blamed the thinning ranks of mining analysts for having failed to understand the impact of the gold price slump earlier this year.

The matter is still under investigation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Earlier this week proxy advisory firm ISS recommended shareholders oppose the re-election of three directors who are on the audit committee, saying they should be held accountable for the disclosure bungle.

"They carry the can for this," ISS executive director Ulysses Chioatto was quoted telling the Australian Financial Review. He declined to comment to Reuters on Mercer and Robinson's pending exits ahead of informing clients.

Mercer was not due to come up for re-election at the company's annual meeting on Oct 24.

Investors said the departures of Robinson and Mercer were no surprise there was no need to hurry management changes in light of the disclosure controversy. But they welcomed the orderly succession in the wake of problems Newcrest has had at its Lihir and Cadia Valley mines, worsened by the gold price slump this year.

"Obviously management has struggled to really get their hands around the (operational) issues, so there's been a little disappointment," said Rohan Walsh, portfolio manager at Karara Capital. He declined to say whether Karara is a shareholder.

Newcrest's shares sank to a near 10-year low in June, following the broker downgrades and the profit warning that led to the company's first annual loss in more than a decade.

"More recently, a number of hard decisions have been made to really address the issues and get in front of the problems. It looks like they're getting some traction now and the right things have been done," Walsh said.

The company said on Wednesday it produced 586,573 ounces of gold in the September quarter, just below output in the June quarter, and maintained its guidance for the full year at 2.0-2.3 million ounces.

However cash costs after by-product credits increased 30 percent to A$784 ($740) an ounce from the June quarter.

Newcrest shares rose 0.9 percent to A$10.93, with gold prices inching up on Wednesday. Gold prices have recovered to around $1,317 an ounce since hitting a near three-year low of $1,181 in June.