* Newcrest CEO Robinson to step down in H2 2014
* Newcrest taps Rio Tinto executive as CEO-elect
* Sept quarter cash costs jump 30 pct
MELBOURNE, Oct 9 The boss of Newcrest Mining Ltd
will step down in 2014 and its chairman will retire in
December, Australia's top gold miner said on Wednesday, four
months after the company was engulfed in controversy over the
timing of a profit warning.
The boardroom changes follow calls for the chairman and some
directors to be held accountable for the company's handling of
analyst briefings ahead of the warning in June, which sparked an
ongoing investigation by Australia's corporate watchdog.
Newcrest said Chief Executive Greg Robinson, 52, who was
promoted to the top job in July 2011, would hand over the reins
in the second half of 2014 to Sandeep Biswas, who was most
recently head of the Pacific Aluminium arm of Rio Tinto
.
Biswas, a chemical engineer with experience across base
metals, will join Newcrest in January as chief operating
officer.
Non-executive director Peter Hay will take over as chairman
of Newcrest from Don Mercer, 72, who will retire in December.
Mercer said he had told the board last year that he planned to
retire.
Robinson and Mercer came under fire when Newcrest announced
up to $6 billion in writedowns and cuts in expansion plans days
after five big brokers had downgraded their outlooks on the
miner, raising questions about selective briefing of analysts.
Newcrest denied it had given information to analysts that
was not generally available in the market, and an independent
review commissioned by the company blamed the thinning ranks of
mining analysts for having failed to understand the impact of
the gold price slump earlier this year.
The matter is still under investigation by the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission.
Earlier this week proxy advisory firm ISS recommended
shareholders oppose the re-election of three directors who are
on the audit committee, saying they should be held accountable
for the disclosure bungle.
"They carry the can for this," ISS executive director
Ulysses Chioatto was quoted telling the Australian Financial
Review. He declined to comment to Reuters on Mercer and
Robinson's pending exits ahead of informing clients.
Mercer was not due to come up for re-election at the
company's annual meeting on Oct 24.
Investors said the departures of Robinson and Mercer were no
surprise there was no need to hurry management changes in light
of the disclosure controversy. But they welcomed the orderly
succession in the wake of problems Newcrest has had at its Lihir
and Cadia Valley mines, worsened by the gold price slump this
year.
"Obviously management has struggled to really get their
hands around the (operational) issues, so there's been a little
disappointment," said Rohan Walsh, portfolio manager at Karara
Capital. He declined to say whether Karara is a shareholder.
Newcrest's shares sank to a near 10-year low in June,
following the broker downgrades and the profit warning that led
to the company's first annual loss in more than a decade.
"More recently, a number of hard decisions have been made to
really address the issues and get in front of the problems. It
looks like they're getting some traction now and the right
things have been done," Walsh said.
The company said on Wednesday it produced 586,573 ounces of
gold in the September quarter, just below output in the June
quarter, and maintained its guidance for the full year at
2.0-2.3 million ounces.
However cash costs after by-product credits increased 30
percent to A$784 ($740) an ounce from the June quarter.
Newcrest shares rose 0.9 percent to A$10.93, with gold
prices inching up on Wednesday. Gold prices have
recovered to around $1,317 an ounce since hitting a near
three-year low of $1,181 in June.