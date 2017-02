SYDNEY Aug 28 Australia's Newcrest Mining said on Tuesday it had suspended production at its flagship Lihir gold mine in Papua New Guinea due to a dispute with landowners.

The processing plant at the mine remains on standby and all facilities had been secured, the company also said.

Lihir produced 163,059 ounces of gold in the June quarter, near the middle of company guidance of 150,000-180,000 ounces for the period. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)